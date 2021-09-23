New Upscale Meetings Property in Suburban Virginia

Mid-September saw the opening of the 187-room Archer Hotel Tysons, set nine miles west of Washington, D.C., in Tysons Corner, Va. Following the example of other Archer properties in the corporate-heavy suburbs of Austin, Boston, New York, San Francisco, and Seattle, the newest property in the portfolio features 14,000 square feet of indoor meeting space plus 3,000 square feet of terrace and patio space.



The largest event room is the Penthouse on the seventh floor, a 3,025-square-foot space with brick walls, ceilings with wood beams and steel trusses, and floor-to-ceiling windows. Adjacent to the Penthouse is a partially covered 2,100-square-foot terrace. Three breakout spaces of 600 to 850 square feet apiece are nearby.



On the ground floor is the 2,430-square-foot Great Room, with 16-foot-high ceilings made of corrugated metal panels held by steel trusses as well as tumbled brick and marble walls adorned with a huge nature-inspired mural. This room is divisible by two. In addition, the adjacent Living Room (image below) offers five configurable seating areas with couches and oversized chairs as well as a 360-degree iron-and-glass fireplace and large windows within its 4,000 square feet; the space also opens to a patio.



Breakfast, dinner, and late-night small-plates options are offered on site at AKB. The property is a 10-minute drive from Tysons Corner’s restaurant district that features Fleming’s, Capital Grille, Seasons 52, and several other upscale eateries.



Archer Hotel Tysons is adjacent to the McLean Metro Station that serves downtown D.C., while Dulles International Airport is 15 miles to the west and Reagan National Airport is 15 miles to the east. Both are a 25-minute drive from the hotel.