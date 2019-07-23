New Tower Opens at Disney’s Coronado Springs

Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort opened its new 16-floor, 545-room Gran Destino Tower this month, bringing the Lake Buena Vista, Fla., property to a total of 2,385 guest rooms.

The tower, sitting on the southeastern end of the 22-acre Lago Dorado, features a grand, two-story lobby, a rooftop restaurant and lounge, and Catalan-themed décor that is seen in wooden screens, Moorish hanging lanterns, and sculpted plaster columns. The guest rooms’ wall coverings are inspired by Spanish tile medallions.

New meeting space at the tower includes a 24-seat boardroom and the 2,859-square-foot Lantana room, which divides into three smaller rooms and adjoins a 1,674-square-foot pre-function space. Overall Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort features 220,000 square feet of meeting space, including two ballrooms, an exhibit hall, and 45 breakout rooms. The facilities can hold over 6,500 people. The property is part of Disney’s Animal Kingdom resort area, and just down West Buena Vista Boulevard from Disney’s Blizzard Beach.