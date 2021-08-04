A New Thompson Hotel on the Savannah River

Hyatt Hotel’s Thompson brand has debuted in Georgia with the opening of a 193-room property in Savannah. Situated on the Savannah River, the boutique property brings Thompson’s upscale style to the developing Eastern Wharf District about a mile from the city’s historic area.

For meetings and events, Thompson Savannah has a 3,700-square-foot ballroom, featuring floor-to-ceiling windows; a 1,210-square-foot meeting room that can be divided; and a boardroom. There’s also the Sunroom lounge that can host private dinners, and a riverside event lawn for small gatherings.

Food and drink options include a lobby lounge and rooftop bar with panoramic views. The pet-friendly hotel also offers a fitness center and pool.

Thompson Savannah is across the river from the Savannah Convention Center. From the hotel, it’s a four-mile drive, or ferry service is available from Morrell Park, half a mile away.

The property is 11 miles from the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport, and a four-hour drive from Atlanta.

This is the second opening this year for Thompson Hotels. Thompson San Antonio opened in February. Hyatt has Thompson properties in the pipeline in Austin, Texas; Atlanta; Denver; and Hollywood, Calif., all of which expect to begin welcoming guests before the end of the year.