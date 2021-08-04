Skip navigation
Menu
Screen Shot 2021-08-04 at 1.34.42 PM copy.jpg
Destination & Venue News

A New Thompson Hotel on the Savannah River

This is Hyatt’s second Thompson property to open this year, and four more are in the pipeline for 2021.

Hyatt Hotel’s Thompson brand has debuted in Georgia with the opening of a 193-room property in Savannah. Situated on the Savannah River, the boutique property brings Thompson’s upscale style to the developing Eastern Wharf District about a mile from the city’s historic area.

For meetings and events, Thompson Savannah has a 3,700-square-foot ballroom, featuring floor-to-ceiling windows; a 1,210-square-foot meeting room that can be divided; and a boardroom. There’s also the Sunroom lounge that can host private dinners, and a riverside event lawn for small gatherings.

Food and drink options include a lobby lounge and rooftop bar with panoramic views. The pet-friendly hotel also offers a fitness center and pool.

Thompson Savannah is across the river from the Savannah Convention Center. From the hotel, it’s a four-mile drive, or ferry service is available from Morrell Park, half a mile away.

The property is 11 miles from the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport, and a four-hour drive from Atlanta.

This is the second opening this year for Thompson Hotels. Thompson San Antonio opened in February. Hyatt has Thompson properties in the pipeline in Austin, Texas; Atlanta; Denver; and Hollywood, Calif., all of which expect to begin welcoming guests before the end of the year.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
AlilaCA0821a.png
New SoCal Property Debuts for Upscale Events
Aug 03, 2021
AM0821TerreHaute1a.png
In the Midwest, a New-Build Convention Facility Will Debut in 2022
Aug 03, 2021
Screen Shot 2021-07-29 at 2.15.54 PM.png
Large Event Space Coming to Manhattan’s West Side
Jul 29, 2021
VenetianCrop.png
Shifting Sands in Vegas: New Owners, New Venue Names
Jul 26, 2021