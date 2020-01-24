Skip navigation
Menu
PuertoRicoMusicHall1.png
Destination & Venue News

New Special-Event Venue for 4,000 to Open in San Juan

The Coca-Cola Music Hall enhances the appeal of an entertainment-focused neighborhood next to the convention center.

A 129,000-square-foot performance and event venue that holds 4,000 people will debut in mid-March within the five-acre El Distrito restaurant and entertainment district adjacent to the 600,000-square-foot Puerto Rico Convention Center in San Juan.

Named the Coca-Cola Music Hall, the three-level facility will host concerts but also be available to convention groups for special events. Along with the new venue, there’s a 50,000-square-foot outdoor plaza that groups can use for receptions prior to a performance, with huge LED screens permanently installed around the perimeter that can present customized visuals and content.

PRmusichallstage.pngThe main level of the music hall has removable chairs to allow different setups of the floor space. Also, “we will have in-house specialists to help event producers with staging, audiovisual, and acoustic services, all of which are included in the rental fee,” says Jorge Perez, general manager of both the Puerto Rico Convention Center and the Coca-Cola Music Hall.

El Distrito also features a new 177-room Aloft hotel; an urban zipline; a variety of restaurants, bars, and lounges; a day/night disco; and eight movie theaters.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
CokerSanDiego1.png
Industry Pioneer to Head West for New Role
Jan 24, 2020
US-GRANT-elevator.jpg
An Elegant Window on the Past in San Diego
Jan 23, 2020
Tempo_bedroom.png
Upbeat: Hilton Introduces New Lifestyle Brand
Jan 22, 2020
Luminary-hotel-convention-center-.jpg
New Option for Events for Up to 3,000 on Florida’s West Coast
Jan 21, 2020