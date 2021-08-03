New SoCal Property Debuts for Upscale Events

Located in the Pacific Coast town of Encinitas, Calif., the 130-room Alila Marea Beach Resort opened in spring 2021 with a focus on drawing smaller meetings and incentive programs to its 28,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space and luxury amenities.



In addition to a 3,875-square-foot ballroom with 18-foot ceilings and adjacent indoor/outdoor foyer (see photo below), the property features two 500-square-foot breakout rooms that can be connected plus three other rooms between 400 and 930 square feet apiece. Outdoor space includes a 1,500-square-foot event terrace, 930-square-foot restaurant terrace, 4,900-square-foot pool deck, and 2,500-square-foot lawn, all overlooking the ocean from bluffs more than 100 feet above the beach.



Its restaurant, named VAGA, relies heavily on local and sustainably sourced produce, meats, and seafood. Executive Chef Claudette Zepeda is a San Diego native and James Beard Award semifinalist who borrows from the region’s cultures and landscapes to create unique dishes. The restaurant’s outdoor terrace features a fire pit.



Also on property is Spa Alila, featuring five treatment rooms, men’s and women's saunas, and a large indoor/outdoor relaxation space for before and after treatments. And the outdoor pool has panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean



Alila Marea Beach Resort Encinitas is the third Alila property in the U.S., but the first new build in the country for the brand. It’s located 27 miles north of San Diego International Airport, a 45-minute drive.



