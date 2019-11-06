New Silicon Valley Event Center to Open Near Tech-Giant Headquarters

The Sonesta Silicon Valley will open its own conference facility, Sonesta Event Center, next month. The 6,600 square feet of new meeting space is located in a neighborhood dominated by the campuses of some of America’s largest tech firms, including Google, Apple, Cisco, and Hewlett Packard. Like its neighbors, the event center has focused on innovation, with advanced AV capabilities and a mix of formal and informal areas conducive to educational, brainstorming, and social events.

There are three event rooms, the largest of which is the 4,426-square-foot Cypress Ballroom which can host 400 for a presentation and is easily divided into three separate spaces. The Douglas room can accommodate up to 70 guests and shares 1,620 square feet of prefunction space with the 1,024-square-foot Oak Creek room.

The Sonesta Silicon Valley hotel recently finished a comprehensive renovation and has 236 guest rooms designed to accommodate business travelers with high-speed internet access and energy-saving controls. Guests of the hotel are also given a one-month subscription to Headspace, an online guided meditation and relaxation platform.

Other amenities include a heated outdoor pool, 24-hour fitness center, and a new restaurant, Manzanita, which will champion the local ingredients of the greater San Francisco Bay area.

The property is located five miles from San Jose International Airport, and 40 miles from San Francisco.