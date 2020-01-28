New River Walk Hotel Under Development in San Antonio

Dream Hotels, which opened a property in Nashville last year, is working on bringing its name to another convention destination. The company has announced a 2023 opening for Dream San Antonio on the city’s River Walk, a popular park and waterway connecting the city’s convention center with many hotels, bars, and restaurants.

The property will have 217 guest rooms and suites; a rooftop pool deck, bar, and lounge; two restaurants on the street level; and 10,000 square feet of flexible meeting overlooking the San Antonio River.

In addition to Nashville, Dream Hotels are open in Los Angeles, New York, and Miami as well as Bangkok and Phuket, Thailand. The brand’s parent company, Dream Hotel Group, also has The Chatwal brand, with one property in New York City; the Time Hotels brand, with locations in Nyack, N.Y. and New York City; and the Unscripted Hotels brand, with one property in Durham, N.C. It also manages independent hotels under the “By Dream Hotel Group” label. The most recent one, announced this week, is called Emma & Elissa by Dream Hotel Group, a luxury condo-hotel project in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, expected to open in 2023. Overall, Dream Hotel Group has 16 hotels open and 20 others in various stages of development.