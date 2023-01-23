New Ritz-Carlton to Debut This Summer in Portland

Come mid-July, The Ritz-Carlton Portland will open, bringing a luxury hotel product to an up-and-coming neighborhood known for trendy but informal restaurants, pastry shops, and coffeehouses as well as cocktail lounges.



Rising 35 stories above the street in the West End district, the property will have an interior design that draws upon the natural landscapes of the Pacific Northwest. There will be 225 guest rooms and 26 suites plus 16,000 square feet of pre-function and meeting space. The largest ballroom will be 8,200 square feet, with a junior ballroom and three other breakout rooms nearby.



The hotel will feature a full-service spa, fitness center, and swimming pool on the 19th floor plus an indoor/outdoor restaurant and bar on the 20th floor.



The Ritz-Carlton Portland will be 14 miles from Portland International Airport, a 25-minute drive.

