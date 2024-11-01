New Reston Dual-Branded Hotel Features Meeting Space, Rooftop Lounge

In Reston, Va., a dual-branded property will open in January at Reston Town Center, a mixed-use development with 30 restaurants, 50 retailers, and a stop on the Silver Line Metro. A 10-minute subway ride connects attendees directly to Washington Dulles International Airport.

Combined, the AC Hotel and Residence Inn by Marriott will have 267 guest rooms across 16 floors: The 120-room Residence Inn features fully equipped kitchens while the 147-room AC Hotel has more elegant, modern styling aimed at business travelers.

The properties share seven meeting spaces: a 3,500-square-foot ballroom, a 1,451-square-foot terrace, a 3,000-square-foot prefunction space, and four smaller meeting rooms. The meeting rooms range from 585 square feet to 1,281 square feet.

Other shared amenities include an indoor pool, fitness facility, Seven Restaurant & Bar, and the all-season SYN Rooftop Bar & Lounge (below) on the 16th floor.

In addition to Dulles International, Reston is also convenient to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, a 30-minute drive or a 55-minute subway ride.