New Renaissance Hotel to Debut in New York’s Chelsea Neighborhood

The fourth Renaissance Hotel in New York will open in September just over a mile from the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center and close to the High Line elevated park, Times Square, and the Chelsea Piers Entertainment Complex.

The 341-room Renaissance New York Chelsea Hotel is built on the site of a former flea market in a 430-foot tower. The hotel design features vintage-inspired items to highlight the site’s history, and rooms and public spaces are garden-themed with touches such as ivy-and-brick-patterned wallpaper, concrete tiles, and whimsical coat hooks and lamps that reference its location in Chelsea’s Flower District.

There is a duplex nightclub, Somewhere Nowhere, with an indoor lounge and an upstairs open-air rooftop pool, lounge, and bar with views of the Chrysler Building and Empire State Building. The 2,530-square-foot rooftop lounge can accommodate 150 guests for a reception or 88 for a banquet. In addition, the hotel has three meeting rooms: The 2,710-square-foot Cardinal Ballroom, with floor-to-ceiling windows that can host up to 200 for a banquet, and two rooms that can accommodate meetings of 80 and 125 attendees.

Cotto, the signature restaurant, has indoor and outdoor seating in a private courtyard, and will feature an Italian menu overseen by Chef Fabrizio Facchini.

It is within easy walking distance of Broadway theaters and several subway lines.