Skip navigation
Menu
HotelLobbyetc._Emeline_Shorter_062020_-53.jpg
Destination & Venue News

New Property Opens in Charleston’s Historic District

A chain hotel converts to a boutique property in South Carolina’s largest city.

On July 1, a new boutique hotel called Emeline opened in the Charleston, S.C., historic district with 212 king rooms, including 128 suites. The new management is aiming for a more upscale experience than the DoubleTree hotel that occupied the building previously. Rooms will be supplied with custom-embroidered linens and towels, a signature room mist, spa robes, and, in the suites, Crosley turntables and a collection of vinyl records.

Meeting space at the property totals 13,000 square feet indoors and out; the largest indoor space is the 3,354-square-foot Hayne Street Gallery, which can seat 350 theater-style or FrannieandtheFox_Emeline_Shorter_062020_258.jpgdivide into three smaller rooms. Outdoors, the Courtyard and Greenhouse are more than 5,000 square feet together and can host a reception of up to 180 attendees.

The hotel’s signature restaurant is Frannie & The Fox, which describes itself as “wood-fired eatery with Italian sensibilities.” The hotel is also home to the grab-and-go Clerk Coffee Co.

Downtown Charleston is about a 20-minute drive from Charleston International Airport and a two-hour drive from Savannah, Ga.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
New Lobby Decor.jpg
San Diego Classic Gets a Major Refresh
Jul 01, 2020
AM0720OKCconvctr1.png
New Convention Center/Hotel Complex Is Definitely OK
Jun 30, 2020
Screen Shot 2020-06-29 at 2.28.26 PM.png
Galt House Hotel Is Ready for the Derby
Jun 29, 2020
Revel Hall.jpg
Milwaukee Hotel on Target to Open in August
Jun 26, 2020