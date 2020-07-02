New Property Opens in Charleston’s Historic District

On July 1, a new boutique hotel called Emeline opened in the Charleston, S.C., historic district with 212 king rooms, including 128 suites. The new management is aiming for a more upscale experience than the DoubleTree hotel that occupied the building previously. Rooms will be supplied with custom-embroidered linens and towels, a signature room mist, spa robes, and, in the suites, Crosley turntables and a collection of vinyl records.

Meeting space at the property totals 13,000 square feet indoors and out; the largest indoor space is the 3,354-square-foot Hayne Street Gallery, which can seat 350 theater-style or divide into three smaller rooms. Outdoors, the Courtyard and Greenhouse are more than 5,000 square feet together and can host a reception of up to 180 attendees.

The hotel’s signature restaurant is Frannie & The Fox, which describes itself as “wood-fired eatery with Italian sensibilities.” The hotel is also home to the grab-and-go Clerk Coffee Co.

Downtown Charleston is about a 20-minute drive from Charleston International Airport and a two-hour drive from Savannah, Ga.