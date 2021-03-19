New Property Brings Hygge to D.C.’s Dupont Circle

The Ven at Embassy Row, the newest hotel in Washington, D.C., celebrated its grand opening on March 12.

Located on Massachusetts Avenue near the start of Embassy Row and just a couple blocks from The Phillips Collection modern art museum, the hotel brings 231 guest rooms and suites to its Dupont Circle neighborhood. The property’s three meeting rooms total 1,358 square feet and can accommodate groups of up to 25. Alternative meeting spaces include the ninth-floor rooftop pool and bar area and the forthcoming Fred & Stilla restaurant.

Marketed as part of Marriott International’s Tribute Portfolio and managed by Crescent Hotels & Resorts, The Ven brings a Scandinavian-inspired minimalistic design to its guest rooms and public spaces. There’s also a menu of on-trend amenities and wellness offerings in the spirit of hygge, a Danish and Norwegian word meaning cozy and comfortable. These include on-demand pour-over-tea instruction; a make-your-own scented sachet bar, rooftop yoga, and a Northern Lights-style digital light installation. The Ven will be partnering with Spin to provide on-property access to electric scooters.

The property is near the Red Line Metro Station, which connects to Amtrak’s Union Station, and is a five-mile drive to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.