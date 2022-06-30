Skip navigation
New Option in Washington, D.C., for Small Groups

The Morrow hotel is set to debut this fall, bringing 203 guest rooms to the capital.

In Washington, D.C.’s NoMa neighborhood (north of Massachusetts Avenue), about a mile north of the U.S. Capitol, The Morrow hotel plans to open this fall aligned with Hilton’s Curio Collection.

The 203-room property will be part of the 2.43-acre Armature Works mixed-use development that, in addition to the hotel, will feature apartments, shopping, dining, and public plazas.

Lobby.pngSeveral of the dining options will be at The Morrow itself, including a French brasserie, Le Clou, and a rooftop lounge, Upstairs at the Morrow. Both will be operated by Michelin-starred Chef Nicholas Stefanelli.

Group space at the property is expected to top 16,500 square feet indoors and out, including a nearly 3,000-square-foot ballroom, an 834-square-foot meeting room, and a 5,000-square-foot outdoor terrace.

The hotel, a joint venture between Trammell Crow Company and MetLife Investment Management, is a six-mile drive to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and a mile from Amtrak service at Union Station.

 

