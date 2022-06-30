New Option in Washington, D.C., for Small Groups

In Washington, D.C.’s NoMa neighborhood (north of Massachusetts Avenue), about a mile north of the U.S. Capitol, The Morrow hotel plans to open this fall aligned with Hilton’s Curio Collection.

The 203-room property will be part of the 2.43-acre Armature Works mixed-use development that, in addition to the hotel, will feature apartments, shopping, dining, and public plazas.



Several of the dining options will be at The Morrow itself, including a French brasserie, Le Clou, and a rooftop lounge, Upstairs at the Morrow. Both will be operated by Michelin-starred Chef Nicholas Stefanelli.



Group space at the property is expected to top 16,500 square feet indoors and out, including a nearly 3,000-square-foot ballroom, an 834-square-foot meeting room, and a 5,000-square-foot outdoor terrace.



The hotel, a joint venture between Trammell Crow Company and MetLife Investment Management, is a six-mile drive to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and a mile from Amtrak service at Union Station.