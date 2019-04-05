New Option Opens for Meetings in Fort Lauderdale

The Dalmar hotel quietly opened last January in Fort Lauderdale, but it’s getting ready to celebrate its grand opening at the end of April, now that its flagship restaurant, The Terrace Grill, is welcoming customers. The 25-floor property, which has 209 guest rooms, including 33 suites, is part of the Marriott Tribute Portfolio collection.

The property can host meeting groups of up to 300 attendees in its 9,000 square feet of indoor event space on the fourth and fifth floors. It also has 5,000 square feet of outdoor event space, the largest of which is a tropical setting dubbed The Garden accommodating up to 200 people.

Guest rooms feature keyless room entry, in-room Amazon Alexa automation, iPads for room-service ordering, rainfall showers, and 55-inch HDTV flat-screen televisions. In addition to The Terrace Grill, The Dalmar will feature the city’s highest rooftop bar, Sparrow (opening in May), and guests can also take advantage of a 100-foot infinity pool, fitness center, coffee bar, and yoga studio.