New NYC Meetings Property Debuts in Unique Spot

A 244-room hotel, the Graduate Roosevelt Island, opened in early June just one subway stop from both Manhattan and Queens but a world away in atmosphere.



A scholastic retreat set on a grassy island in the East River that has the Queensboro Bridge spanning across it, the new hotel has 3,800 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space. One of those meeting spaces is themed to resemble a collaboration space featured in the movie “Big,” where Tom Hanks plays a toy-company executive who must brainstorm new products with less-creative colleagues.



In addition to the new property’s event space, an interior walkway leads to the adjacent Verizon Executive Education Center, a four-story facility on the campus of Cornell Tech that offers 15,000 square feet of meeting space.



All guest rooms at The Graduate have views of Manhattan and Queens, while a walking path allows guests to venture to the undeveloped southern tip of the island to take in the city panorama from a vantage point few people have experienced.



The Graduate also features a morning and midday café, an afternoon and early-evening restaurant, and a rooftop bar with unique midtown and downtown Manhattan views.



The hotel is 25 minutes to LaGuardia International Airport and 45 minutes to Kennedy International Airport by car.