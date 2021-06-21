Skip navigation
Menu
GraduateHotelNYC.jpg
The Graduate Hotel and Verizon Executive Education Center lie in the center of Roosevelt Island, between a grassy meadow and the Queensboro Bridge. Their views of Manhattan (at left) are exceptional.
Destination & Venue News

New NYC Meetings Property Debuts in Unique Spot

The Graduate Hotel sits on Roosevelt Island between Manhattan and Queens, offering a quiet location with great views as well as access to the Verizon Executive Education Center.

A 244-room hotel, the Graduate Roosevelt Island, opened in early June just one subway stop from both Manhattan and Queens but a world away in atmosphere. 

Screen Shot 2021-06-21 at 3.52.35 PM.pngA scholastic retreat set on a grassy island in the East River that has the Queensboro Bridge spanning across it, the new hotel has 3,800 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space. One of those meeting spaces is themed to resemble a collaboration space featured in the movie “Big,” where Tom Hanks plays a toy-company executive who must brainstorm new products with less-creative colleagues.

In addition to the new property’s event space, an interior walkway leads to the adjacent Verizon Executive Education Center, a four-story facility on the campus of Cornell Tech that offers 15,000 square feet of meeting space.

All guest rooms at The Graduate have views of Manhattan and Queens, while a walking path allows guests to venture to the undeveloped southern tip of the island to take in the city panorama from a vantage point few people have experienced.

The Graduate also features a morning and midday café, an afternoon and early-evening restaurant, and a rooftop bar with unique midtown and downtown Manhattan views.

The hotel is 25 minutes to LaGuardia International Airport and 45 minutes to Kennedy International Airport by car.

GraduateNYC7.jpeg

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Screen Shot 2021-06-17 at 9.40.28 AM.png
New Westin to Open in Tempe, Ariz.
Jun 17, 2021
JW Charlotte2.png
Downtown Charlotte to Get 381 Upscale Hotel Rooms
Jun 14, 2021
anaheim westin2.jpg
Westin Anaheim Opens its Doors
Jun 11, 2021
LaJollaHyatt0621a1.png
So. California Meetings Property Gets $10-million Overhaul
Jun 08, 2021