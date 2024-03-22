Skip navigation
New Name and Affiliation for 400-Room Orlando Property

Near Universal Studios and the convention center, the new Hotel Landy emerges from a pandemic casualty.

Crowne Plaza Orlando–Universal Blvd. didn’t make it through the pandemic downturn. It was sold in 2021 and briefly operated as Hotel Kinetic; however, the property now has a new name and affiliation.

The 400-room hotel opened as Hotel Landy on March 21, refreshed and aligned with Marriott International’s Tribute Portfolio hotels. It’s located southwest of downtown Orlando near the Universal Studios theme park as well as the Lockheed Martin business campus.

Highlights of the property’s group space are a 3,476-square-foot ballroom that can be divided into four meeting rooms, a 2,115-square-foot ballroom, a boardroom, and a 2,400-square-foot courtyard that can host outdoor events as large as 250 people.

Landy_room.pngAmenities at the property include a pool, yoga studio, and its signature restaurant, Émilie Bar & Lounge, named for Émilie du Châtelet, a French mathematician whose work led to the development of roller coasters—a natural fit for the hotel’s theme-park neighborhood.

Hotel Landy Orlando Universal Blvd is about two miles from the Orlando Convention Center, a seven-minute drive, and 14 miles from Orlando International Airport, a 20-minute drive.

 

