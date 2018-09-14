New Midtown Meeting Venue Opens in NYC

Convene has opened the doors to its 20th meeting location, and its 12th in New York City. The latest one is in a prime Midtown location: 75 Rockefeller Plaza. Convene, which specializes in contemporary, full-service day meeting spaces, also has locations in Boston; Philadelphia; Washington, D.C.; and Los Angeles. A new site will open on Chicago’s Loop in January.

The 75 Rockefeller Plaza location, with views of the plaza itself, St. Patrick’s Cathedral, and the city skyline, has 28,232 square feet of space on the building’s 31st and 32nd floors. The 31st floor is home to the meeting rooms, with three boardrooms plus a larger meeting space, The Hub, with capacity for 200. The Hub can be divided to seat 100 in one room and 75 in the other. As with Convene’s other locations, the property offers AV and IT equipment, high-speed Wi-Fi, and food and beverage service. On the 32d floor, Convene has opened a members-only work and social club in partnership with landlord RXR.

The company has also announced a new lease for four floors at 530 Fifth Avenue, which will be its largest location when it opens next year. That 116,000-square-foot property will be both membership workspaces and meeting space available to outside companies.

In July, Convene announced it secured $152 million in a Series D funding round to fuel its expansion in the U.S as well as globally.