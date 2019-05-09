New Mexico Resort Finishes $3.3 Million Meeting Space Renovation

The 350-room Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa near Albuquerque, N.M., has finished a three-year renovation with an overhaul of its meeting space. The $3.3 million project upgraded all 12 indoor meeting venues with new floor coverings in vibrant reds, oranges, and purples to reflect the changing light on the nearby Sandia Mountains. New paint and window treatments in more neutral earth tones were also part of the upgrade. The resort has 29,000 square feet of indoor meeting space, including the 12,000-square-foot Tamaya Ballroom that hosts more than 700 guests for a banquet and has 2,520 square feet of prefunction space. There are six conference rooms of 1,500 square feet named for local wildlife; Badger, Hawk, Wolf, Puma, Bear, and Eagle, and a 6,000-square-foot Cottonwood Pavilion. The 550-acre campus is close to the banks of the Rio Grande and features 25,000 square feet of outdoor meeting space, including a 7,500-square-foot event lawn, an amphitheater, and a replica of native American ruins.

Amenities at the resort include trail riding with rescued and rehabilitated horses, hot-air balloons, cruising bikes, two tennis courts, three swimming pools, and an 18-hole golf course. The property also has five restaurants and a mini-market for snacks.

The Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa is 26 miles from Albuquerque International Airport, 23 miles from downtown Albuquerque, and 50 miles from Santa Fe.