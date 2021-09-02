Skip navigation
Menu
ConroeHyatt0921a1.png
Destination & Venue News

New Meetings Property Going Up in Houston Suburb

Conroe will be home to a sizable conference facility and 250-room hotel by early 2023.

On September 1, the city government of Conroe, Texas, announced that the Hyatt Regency Hotel and Convention Center will break ground this month. The property is a central element of a master-planned community called Grand Central Park, located 35 miles north of downtown Houston.

The hotel will have 250 guest rooms and include a full-service restaurant, grab-and-go-market, lobby bar, outdoor pool with deck, and fitness center. The meeting facility will have 41,000 total square feet of space, with a 15,000-square-foot grand ballroom, 8,000-square-foot junior ballroom, and 8,000 square feet of breakout space. The estimated cost to build the property: $98 million.

In a press release, Conroe City CFO Steve Williams noted that the city-owned facility’s debt service and operational costs are expected to be paid through revenues and taxes generated from the hotel and convention center. “There’s no burden on the local taxpayer,” he said. “I couldn’t be more pleased with the timing of the sale of the bonds utilized for this project. We were able to issue debt at historically low interest rates, which will save us millions of dollars of interest in the long term.” 

It’s a 40-minute drive from George Bush Intercontinental Airport to the site of the coming Hyatt Regency.
ConroeHyatt0921b.png

TAGS: Corporate Meetings & Events
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Cotai Strip-1.jpg
Sponsored Content
Sands Resorts Macao Brings “Wow” Factor to Events
Sep 01, 2021
hotel-del-coronado-lobby-restored-2021-front-desk.jpg
Landmark Meeting Resort Completes Phase Three of Major Facelift
Aug 30, 2021
Hotel Exterior From Bosphorus - Mandarin Istanbul.jpg
Mandarin Oriental Opens Second Luxury Property in Istanbul
Aug 26, 2021
Honolulu0821a.jpg
Hawaii Clamping Down on Group Events; Illinois Requiring Masks
Aug 26, 2021