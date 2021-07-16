Skip navigation
Menu
MarriottOwingsMills3.png
Destination & Venue News

New Meetings Property Coming to Suburban Baltimore

Marriott Owings Mills Metro Centre is set near two universities and a performing arts center available for special events.

Twenty miles northwest of the Baltimore’s Inner Harbor, the new Marriott Owings Mills Metro Centre will open in mid-September with 229 guest rooms, 15,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space on property, plus an adjacent 10,000-square-foot public plaza available for rental.

MarriottOwingsMillls1.pngThe meeting space comprises a 6,700-square-foot ballroom that’s divisible by three, several breakout rooms, 3,650 square feet of prefunction space, and a 4,400-square-foot outdoor terrace. And just beyond the property’s doors is the Owings Mills town plaza, with trees and other landscaping surrounding a brick courtyard that can be tented for receptions.

Another event venue, a five-minute drive from the property, is The Gordon Center. It’s a performing-arts complex with a 500-seat theater, featuring a 50-foot-wide stage; a lobby and gallery area that can host 300 for receptions; and a smaller black-box theater that seats 100.

MarriottOwingsMills2.pngThe new Marriott features The Tillery, a upscale American restaurant, as well as a fitness center. And nearby Stevenson University and Towson State University could be a source for academic speakers for meetings.

The Marriott Owings Mills is 23 miles from BWI Thurgood Marshall International Airport, a 35-minute drive.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
2018-06-01-SRSSA-Harrah's Casino Rendering - View 05 - Aerial (1)@0,33x.jpg
N.C. Resort to Open a Convention Center and More
Jul 13, 2021
bonnetpool.jpeg
Hilton’s First Signia Opens in Orlando
Jul 12, 2021
The Londoner_Lobby_ Credit Andrew Beasley (1).jpg
London “Super Boutique” Set to Open in September
Jul 09, 2021
PCSF-Hallway-SM2.jpg
Rebranding Begins for San Francisco Convention Hotel
Jul 02, 2021