New Meetings Property Coming to Suburban Baltimore

Twenty miles northwest of the Baltimore’s Inner Harbor, the new Marriott Owings Mills Metro Centre will open in mid-September with 229 guest rooms, 15,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space on property, plus an adjacent 10,000-square-foot public plaza available for rental.

The meeting space comprises a 6,700-square-foot ballroom that’s divisible by three, several breakout rooms, 3,650 square feet of prefunction space, and a 4,400-square-foot outdoor terrace. And just beyond the property’s doors is the Owings Mills town plaza, with trees and other landscaping surrounding a brick courtyard that can be tented for receptions.

Another event venue, a five-minute drive from the property, is The Gordon Center. It’s a performing-arts complex with a 500-seat theater, featuring a 50-foot-wide stage; a lobby and gallery area that can host 300 for receptions; and a smaller black-box theater that seats 100.

The new Marriott features The Tillery, a upscale American restaurant, as well as a fitness center. And nearby Stevenson University and Towson State University could be a source for academic speakers for meetings.

The Marriott Owings Mills is 23 miles from BWI Thurgood Marshall International Airport, a 35-minute drive.