New Meetings Property in Centrally Located Greenville, S.C.

Located 90 minutes by car from Charlotte and two hours from Atlanta, Greenville, S.C. is home to regional headquarters for firms ranging from BMW and Michelin to Hitachi and General Electric to TD Bank and Verizon Wireless. It’s also becoming a hub for high-tech entrepreneurial outfits tapping into the intellectual capital of graduates from Southeastern universities.



To accommodate its growing business demand, Greenville recently saw the 196-room AC Hotel by Marriott make its debut in the downtown district. The property has 9,000 square feet of meeting space across five rooms; its largest room, Reedy Hall, offers 4,500 square feet of space and is divisible by three.



In addition, another 19,000 square feet of space is available across the hotel’s three food and beverage outlets. Natural light, contemporary design, and more than 100 works by local artists enhance these spaces, two of which have outdoor terraces attached. One restaurant, Juniper, offers a 1,600-square-foot rooftop space overlooking downtown, while Mediterranean-inspired tapas bar Paloma has outdoor space as well.



Some of the features in the AC Hotel’s public spaces, including large factory-style windows and oversized fabric drapes, are an ode to Greenville’s history of textile production. And a sleek lobby desk created from local stone, set beneath a smokey-glass installation, is a reference to the nearby Blue Ridge Mountains.



The AC Hotel works with the 266-room Residence Inn/Springhill Suites Greenville three blocks away when groups require overflow guest rooms. Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport is 10 minutes from downtown, with direct flights to and from Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Houston, Orlando, New York, Philadelphia, and New York/Newark.

