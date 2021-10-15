New Meetings-Friendly Resort to Come to SW Florida

After halting construction in mid-2020 due to the Covid pandemic, Allegiant Travel Company has resumed building the Sunseeker Resort in Port Charlotte, Fla., and has set an opening date for sometime in Q1 2023.



Located on the outskirts of Port Charlotte, on the Peace River near its entry into Gasparilla Sound, the $500 million property will be built 16 feet above the mean high-tide mark, making it notably more resistant to damage from a hurricane. It will have 500 hotel rooms along with 55,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space. There will also be 19 restaurants and bars as well as retail outlets along a waterfront walkway.



Another project in the works is a full renovation of Kingsway Golf Course, located 10 minutes from the resort. The course’s clubhouse will be renovated as part of the project so that it can offer dining and special-event opportunities for meeting groups.



The nearest airport to the coming resort is Punta Gorda Airport, which offers service by Allegiant Air—another part of Allegiant Travel Company. The new property will be 44 miles from Southwest Florida International Airport (between Fort Myers and Naples) and 50 miles from Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport.