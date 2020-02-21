Skip navigation
New Meetings-Friendly Hotel in Phoenix-Scottsdale Area

Tempe, the home of Arizona State University, gets the Southwest’s first Canopy by Hilton come April.

A 198-room Canopy by Hilton with 5,000 square feet of meeting space and a rooftop bar will debut in early April in the city of Tempe, located just east of downtown Phoenix and south of Scottsdale. It is the first Canopy in the southwestern U.S.

Screen Shot 2020-02-21 at 2.57.04 PM.pngThe largest meeting room, an 1,870-square-foot mini-ballroom, seats 155 attendees theater style or banquet style and is divisible by three. It’s located on the 13th floor along with three other breakout rooms for up to 20 people each. Canopy Central Café (pictured here) can also be used as meeting space by groups who occupy a certain number of guest rooms.

Screen Shot 2020-02-21 at 2.55.56 PM.pngThe indoor rooftop bar—the only one in the East Valley, which includes Scottsdale—sits next to an outdoor pool and offers views of the Arizona State campus as well downtown Phoenix and the mountains surrounding the desert valley. There is also a signature restaurant on the ground floor.

Adorned with artwork curated by local Arizona artists, the Canopy by Hilton Tempe highlights the neighborhood’s cultural roots while being convenient to Tempe’s emerging restaurant scene along Mill Street. The property is 10 minutes from Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport.

