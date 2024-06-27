New Meetings-Friendly Hotel Comes to DFW Metroplex

A new 268-room property with more than 7,000 square feet of meeting space is now open in Arlington, Texas: the Drury Plaza Hotel Dallas Arlington.



Located off Interstate 30 less than 1.5 miles from the Loews Arlington Hotel & Convention Center and the Texas Live! entertainment district, the Drury Plaza features a 3,000-square-foot ballroom divisible by two as well as an 1,800-square-foot junior ballroom divisible by two. There are also three dedicated breakout rooms.



The property has 34 suites among its guest-room inventory. A ground-floor restaurant called Kitchen + Bar is open for lunch, dinner, and evening gatherings. The hotel provides a free hot breakfast to guests plus a “5:30 Kickback” afternoon event featuring free snacks and select beverages. Other amenities include a 24-hour fitness center and outdoor pool.



Besides Texas Live!, group social events can be booked at nearby AT&T Stadium, home of pro football’s Dallas Cowboys; Globe Life Field, home of pro baseball’s Texas Rangers; and Six Flags Over Texas amusement park.



The Drury Plaza Hotel Dallas Arlington is 14 miles east of downtown Fort Worth and 18 miles west of downtown Dallas. DFW International Airport is 12 miles away, a 20-minute drive.