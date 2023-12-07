New Meetings-Friendly Casino Resort Opens in Metro Vegas

With both leisure and business-group demand strong in Las Vegas, the addition of a 209-room resort with 20,000 square feet of formal meeting space offers planners another option for small to mid-sized events.



In late November, Durango Casino and Resort debuted in the southwestern suburb of Spring Valley. Station Casinos is the owner/operator of the new property, along with other Vegas-area casino resorts such as Red Rock Resort Spa, Green Valley Ranch Resort, Boulder Station, Palace Station, and Sunset Station.



Durango’s guest rooms start at 488 square feet and feature stone, wood, and metal accents along with 85-inch televisions and oversized showers.



As for meeting space, the property has the 15,300-square-foot Agave Ballroom (prefunction space in photo) that’s divisible by six. There are four other breakout rooms of 1,250 square feet plus a 500-square-foot board room. In addition, the 4,000-square-foot pool deck called the Bel-Aire Backyard has a full bar and kitchen; groups can secure the space for after-sunset receptions.



The Durango’s four sit-down restaurants include an indoor-outdoor “sportsmen’s lounge” with classic American fare, a modern-Italian outlet (in photo), a traditional Mexican outlet, and an upscale steakhouse. There’s also an 11-outlet food hall with seated venues as well as food-truck-style stalls around a common seating area. And for late evening, Wax Rabbit is a 1,000-square-foot speakeasy tucked away behind the Mexican restaurant, offering trendy libations and music from the 1980s.



Durango Casino and Resort is nine miles from both the Las Vegas Strip and Harry Reid International Airport, a 20-minute drive.