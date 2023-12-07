Skip navigation
Menu
VegasDurango1.png
Destination & Venue News

New Meetings-Friendly Casino Resort Opens in Metro Vegas

Nine miles from the Strip, Durango Casino & Resort has 25,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space.

With both leisure and business-group demand strong in Las Vegas, the addition of a 209-room resort with 20,000 square feet of formal meeting space offers planners another option for small to mid-sized events.

In late November, Durango Casino and Resort debuted in the southwestern suburb of Spring Valley. Station Casinos is the owner/operator of the new property, along with other Vegas-area casino resorts such as Red Rock Resort Spa, Green Valley Ranch Resort, Boulder Station, Palace Station, and Sunset Station.

Durango’s guest rooms start at 488 square feet and feature stone, wood, and metal accents along with 85-inch televisions and oversized showers.

Screen Shot 2023-12-07 at 1.01.14 PM.pngAs for meeting space, the property has the 15,300-square-foot Agave Ballroom (prefunction space in photo) that’s divisible by six. There are four other breakout rooms of 1,250 square feet plus a 500-square-foot board room. In addition, the 4,000-square-foot pool deck called the Bel-Aire Backyard has a full bar and kitchen; groups can secure the space for after-sunset receptions.

Screen Shot 2023-12-07 at 1.00.01 PM.pngThe Durango’s four sit-down restaurants include an indoor-outdoor “sportsmen’s lounge” with classic American fare, a modern-Italian outlet (in photo), a traditional Mexican outlet, and an upscale steakhouse. There’s also an 11-outlet food hall with seated venues as well as food-truck-style stalls around a common seating area. And for late evening, Wax Rabbit is a 1,000-square-foot speakeasy tucked away behind the Mexican restaurant, offering trendy libations and music from the 1980s.

Durango Casino and Resort is nine miles from both the Las Vegas Strip and Harry Reid International Airport, a 20-minute drive.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
HiltonWPB.jpg
Palm Beach C.C.’s Headquarters Hotel Gets a Refresh
Dec 06, 2023
Book Cadillac2615_HDR.jpg
Historic Detroit Hotel Competes Full Renovation
Dec 05, 2023
mc-cunmx-cunmx-aerial-view-41314 Classic-Hor.jpg
Renovated Cancun Marriott to Reopen as an All-Inclusive
Dec 01, 2023
NashvilleAirportHilton1123a.png
Meetings-Friendly Property Coming to Nashville Int’l Airport
Nov 28, 2023