New Meetings-Capable Hotel Opens Ahead of Expo 2020 in Dubai

The Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina has opened at the beginning of a landmark year for United Arab Emirates city, which is preparing to host Expo 2020 beginning in October. It will be the first property in the brand to showcase the chain’s new design philosophy, which includes a lobby design featuring co-working and gathering spaces and an emphasis on wellness for business travelers.

The new build has 241 guest rooms and 32 suites, each with the brand’s touch-screen environmental controls and a built-in Bluetooth Media Hub providing surround sound for a guest’s own music and for linking devices to each room’s smart TV.

There are six meeting rooms on the second floor of the 24-story tower, including a 4,952-square-foot ballroom featuring marina views and equipped with the latest audiovisual technology.

The hotel is home to a fitness center and indoor pool plus a fourth-floor outdoor pool and café. There are six dining venues including signature Thai restaurant Charm Thai, which has a terrace overlooking the waterfront, and Nara, an outdoor shisha lounge.

The hotel is located on the banks of the Dubai Marina within walking distance of Jumeirah Beach and the Dubai Marina Shopping Mall. It is 20 minutes from the Expo 2020 site, and half an hour from Dubai International Airport.