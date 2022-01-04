Skip navigation
Menu
Lobby Marriott Bethesda Downtown.jpg
Destination & Venue News

New Marriott Hotel—and Headquarters—Coming Soon to Bethesda, Md.

The 245-room hotel opens March 1, with HQ to follow.

A new Marriott International headquarters building is under construction in Bethesda, Md., northwest of Washington, D.C. But before the anticipated 3,500 Marriott associates move into the 22-story building later this year, an adjacent 12-story structure will open its doors: the 245-room Marriott Bethesda Downtown at Marriott HQ.

The new hotel, scheduled to open March 1, will have more than 7,000 square feet of event space, including a 2,808-square-foot ballroom for banquets of up to 160 people, six smaller meeting rooms, and prefunction areas.

Some property-design details celebrate Marriott’s history, including root beer-colored glass (a nod to the company’s start as a root beer stand) and a laser-cut mural illustrating five of Marriott's original hotels.

Among the newBallroom 1 Marriott Bethesda Downtown .jpg guest room features at the property are walk-in showers that replace bathtubs, hard-surface floors, and open closets to alleviate leaving clothes behind. Public spaces will have a residential-style feel, with tech-enabled areas for work or socializing.Exterior Woodmnt Bethesda Marriott Bethesda Downtown.jpg

Food and beverage options include Seventh State, a restaurant with a “Maryland meets Mediterranean” menu; a rooftop bar called Hip Flask, and the Greatroom bar.

Marriott Bethesda Downtown at Marriott HQ is 30 miles from Reagan International Airport and a short walk from the Bethesda Red Line Metro Stop, a 17-minute trip to the Farragut North Station in central D.C. near the White House.

 

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Screen Shot 2022-01-03 at 11.57.27 AM.png
Convenience and Elegance in a New U.K. Fairmont
Jan 03, 2022
9388-PCC-FY21_-_COVID-19_Recovery_Campaign_-_Native_Article_Ad-3.jpg
Sponsored Content
How the Phoenix Convention Center is Making Events Safer
Jan 03, 2022
CaesarsAC1221.png
Caesars’ Atlantic City Properties in Midst of Big Refurbishments
Dec 20, 2021
GB2_9648-Edit.jpg
Sponsored Content
Bloomberg New Economy Forum Displays Singapore’s Readiness to Resume Business
Dec 20, 2021