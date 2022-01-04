New Marriott Hotel—and Headquarters—Coming Soon to Bethesda, Md.

A new Marriott International headquarters building is under construction in Bethesda, Md., northwest of Washington, D.C. But before the anticipated 3,500 Marriott associates move into the 22-story building later this year, an adjacent 12-story structure will open its doors: the 245-room Marriott Bethesda Downtown at Marriott HQ.

The new hotel, scheduled to open March 1, will have more than 7,000 square feet of event space, including a 2,808-square-foot ballroom for banquets of up to 160 people, six smaller meeting rooms, and prefunction areas.

Some property-design details celebrate Marriott’s history, including root beer-colored glass (a nod to the company’s start as a root beer stand) and a laser-cut mural illustrating five of Marriott's original hotels.

Among the new guest room features at the property are walk-in showers that replace bathtubs, hard-surface floors, and open closets to alleviate leaving clothes behind. Public spaces will have a residential-style feel, with tech-enabled areas for work or socializing.

Food and beverage options include Seventh State, a restaurant with a “Maryland meets Mediterranean” menu; a rooftop bar called Hip Flask, and the Greatroom bar.

Marriott Bethesda Downtown at Marriott HQ is 30 miles from Reagan International Airport and a short walk from the Bethesda Red Line Metro Stop, a 17-minute trip to the Farragut North Station in central D.C. near the White House.