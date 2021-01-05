New Marriott Debuts in Vibrant Dallas District

Early January saw the opening of the Marriott Dallas Uptown, a 255-room property focused on the meetings and events market.



The hotel is set across an entire block on Fairmount Street near the Le Meridien Dallas, the Ritz-Carlton Dallas, the Mansion on Turtle Creek, and McKinney Avenue’s restaurant row. The site of the new property was previously home to apartments and a few older houses that contributed to the neighborhood’s charm. As a result, the Marriott is designed to be “elegantly integrated” with its location in the Uptown district, says the venue’s design firm. For example, an art installation in the lobby features weathered wood as a backdrop to scenes of local landscapes, terrain, and streets, with some of the wood reclaimed from old houses.



There are 255 guest rooms across 14 floors, along with a 6,000-square-foot ballroom that’s divisible by three; a 2,875-square-foot mini-ballroom that’s divisible by two; and four other meeting rooms ranging in size from 700 to 1,700 square feet.



The property also offers Good Graces, a brasserie serving oysters, charcuterie, salads, steak, and seafood in a bright and airy space. A casual all-day café named Vicinity Coffee is on the ground floor and features an outdoor patio. There’s also a fitness center and a rooftop pool with an outdoor deck.



The Marriott Dallas Uptown is 17 miles from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, a 30-minute drive.



