New Luxury Hotel Opens in Dubai Skyscraper

The third Waldorf Astoria in the United Arab Emirates has opened. Situated on floors 18 through 55 of the Burj Daman tower, the Waldorf Astoria Dubai International Financial Centre opened in the first week of July with 275 guest rooms, including 46 suites and more than 5,000 square feet of meeting space.

Designed to mimic the glamour of 1960s New York, the hotel features sleek marble and brass décor and modern light fixtures. Rooms are equipped with 55-inch TVs and five-piece bathrooms, and floor-to-ceiling windows showcase Dubai’s skyline.

The property has five meeting spaces ranging from a 3,795-square-foot ballroom, which can accommodate up to 270 guests for a banquet, to a library with a private kitchen to a traditional boardroom for more intimate gatherings.

There are three eateries, including an American steak restaurant called the Bull & Bear and St. Trop, a rooftop bar and lounge next to the outdoor swimming pool. The 18th-floor spa offers a flotation tank, a hydrotherapy bath, and a Turkish hammam.

The property is in the heart of the city’s financial center and the third Waldorf Astoria in the UAE, joining Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah and Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah. It’s close to the Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa and seven miles from Dubai International Airport.