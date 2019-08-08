New Jersey Icon Maintains Historic Character After Renovation

Seaview, in Galloway, N.J., has reopened after an $18 million renovation.

The historic property on Reed’s Bay hosted Grace Kelly’s Sweet Sixteen party in 1946 when it was a private club, and was home to the Rolling Stones for a 10-day stay during their Steel Wheels tour.

The renovation has given the hotel a contemporary coastal design but kept the building’s original woodwork and art deco features which evoke the glory days of nearby Atlantic City. The hotel’s Grille Room restaurant has been redesigned, while the events-focused property has rethought snacks and coffee breaks for groups with Dolce’s Thoughtful Food for Thoughtful Minds program, offering fresh, energy-boosting ingredients at the brand’s “Nourishment Hubs” which encourage healthy choices in between sessions.

All 298 guest rooms have been transformed with new fixtures and color schemes and are equipped with smart TVs using Staycast technology to stream guest’s entertainment services such as Hula and Netflix.

The two largest event spaces—the 6,140-square-foot Bayview Ballroom, which has an outdoor terrace, and the 6,444-square-foot Presidential Ballroom, which has prefunction space plus an adjacent 940-square-foot salon that can be used as a green room—have been updated with a fresh coat of paint. The rest of the 34,500 square feet of meeting space has been completely overhauled with new windows, carpets, window treatments, and furnishings in a fresh coastal palette and with updated A/V equipment. A new lobby lounge has been created for smaller informal gatherings, and there are 21 other flexible spaces ranging from a board room for 20 people to breakout rooms for 100. The ballrooms can each accommodate a reception for up to 1,000 guests and presentations for 650 attendees.

Property amenities include an Elizabeth Arden Red Door Spa, indoor and outdoor pools, tennis courts, and two golf courses that are ranked in the top 25 in the United States.

The hotel is set on 670 quiet and rustic acres and includes an outdoor event lawn and a covered pavilion for summer parties. Seaview is two hours from New York and one hour from Philadelphia.