New Indy Property Drinks Up the Retro Vibe

December 15 is the opening date for the Bottleworks Hotel, a new Indianapolis property that has many of its guest rooms and meeting spaces set within the top two floors of the 1930s-era Coca-Cola Bottling Works building.



With a white terra-cotta exterior that still displays the Coca-Cola name plus an interior that alternates between bright tiles and aged-brick walls, the property offers 14,000 square feet of meeting space. There are eight indoor meeting spaces totaling 7,000 square feet (the largest room is 1,860 square feet) along with a 7,000-square-foot outdoor courtyard that can be tented.



Blue Collar Coffee Company and cocktail bar Sundry & Vice occupy the lobby lounge, while a new Asian restaurant concept called Modita is located at street level.



As a new property, guest-facing technologies are geared for an environment that’s different than before the Covid pandemic. "We've made sure we can do mobile check-in through a service called Alive," said Amy Isbell-Williams, the hotel’s general manager. "Guests can also text directly to the front desk if they need something. We’re providing options for a no-contact solution in different areas."



Next up for the neighborhood is the opening of The Garage, a food hall alongside the hotel with more than 20 local and regional vendors that’s scheduled to open by winter’s end. From there will come the gradual opening of 175,000 more square feet of retail, culinary, entertainment, and arts space plus 180,000 square feet of office space.



“We really want people to think of Bottleworks as an entire district,” said Williams. “It’s going to be a landmark where everyone can come to experience the sights, sounds, and tastes of various offerings.”