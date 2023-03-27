New Incentive Property in Riviera Maya

Just north of the town of Playa del Carmen and adjacent to the 620-acre nature preserve and UNESCO World Heritage Site known as Sian Ka’an, the St. Regis Kanai Resort is the first property from the luxury Marriott-owned brand on the Caribbean coast of Mexico.



The resort offers 124 guest rooms and 19 suites, including a 2,300-square-foot presidential suite. With the long, curved design of its guest wings, the property features ocean views from every guest room along with either a private terrace or a plunge pool. All guests also have access to the St. Regis Signature Butler Service.



There is 50,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space across the resort’s six meeting and reception venues. The 8,700-square-foot Astor Ballroom and the 7,300-square-foot Great Lawn are the largest spaces on property.



Two restaurants in the resort’s main building are complemented by an oceanfront French bistro named Riviera, a tea and chocolate salon named The Library, a hidden speakeasy named Jack’s Club, and a rooftop bar. The St. Regis Spa features eight treatment suites and a full salon.



The St. Regis Kanai is nearby two other notable incentive properties: the Fairmont Mayakoba and the Grand Velas Riviera Maya. The resort is 28 miles from Cancun International Airport, a 40-minute drive.