New Incentive Property in Barbados

Given that theming is a central element of building and marketing incentive-travel programs, the newly opened Wyndham Grand Resort Sam Lord’s Castle on the Caribbean island of Barbados provides plenty of creative fodder.



The property opened in mid-October on a secluded beachfront parcel that, in the early 1800s, was home to Samuel Lord, a feared buccaneer. It’s said that Lord would hang lights in the tall palm trees on his property to confuse ships heading to the nearby port of Bridgetown, causing them to run aground on offshore reefs for plundering by Lord and his crew. The mansion was eventually turned into Sam Lord’s Castle, a luxury hotel, which burned down in 2010. The property was then acquired by Wyndham.



Comprising 422 units that include 37 suites with lanai balconies and ocean views, the Wyndham Grand Resort Sam Lord’s Castle offers 15,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space. There are also 10 dining options, including several that focus on using items from local farms and fisheries; a Mediterranean Marketplace specializing in popular dishes from North Africa, Italy, France, Portugal, and Spain; and a rotating lineup of food trucks offering authentic Caribbean cuisine.



The resort also features a lagoon-style pool, a 13,000-square-foot spa with a private pool and deck, and a fitness and yoga center.



Direct flights between the U.S. and Sir Grantley Adams International Airport in Barbados are operated by American, Delta, JetBlue, and United from their hub cities.