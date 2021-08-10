New Hyatt Regency Opens Next to NYC Casino and JFK Airport

One mile north of JFK International Airport in Queens, N.Y., the Hyatt Regency JFK Airport opened in early August with 366 guest rooms, 34 suites, and 7,000 square feet of meeting space under its roof. There’s a 3,360-square-foot divisible ballroom, a 2,160 square-foot junior ballroom, and six breakout rooms of about 400 square feet each. The oversized lobby is also designed to host receptions, musical performances, and art installations.



What’s more, connected to the Hyatt Regency is another 58,000 square feet of meeting and event space that’s part of the Resorts World New York casino (photo below). Both the hotel and casino are owned by Genting Group.





The eight-story Hyatt Regency features guest rooms with floor-to-ceiling windows, many of which have views of the Manhattan skyline 10 miles to the west. An on-site restaurant named Sugar Factory serves American comfort food for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, while the RW Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar at Resorts World is an upscale lunch and dinner venue. The casino also has a food court as well as Bar 360, a large circular outlet with a stage featuring free live entertainment every evening. The casino offers 6,500 electronic table games and slot machines.



The Hyatt Regency JFK Airport is a five-minute drive to JFK International Airport, a 25-minute drive to LaGuardia International Airport, and a 35-minute drive to Manhattan.