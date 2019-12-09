New Hotel Is in Pole Position Over Grand Prix Racetrack

W Abu Dhabi–Yas Island is the second W brand hotel in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The 499-room property has a curved roofline overlaid with an intricate diamond pattern and an interior inspired by Bedouin tents and local mangroves. Furnishings are in a luxe gold-tone, and reception desks are shaped like oil droplets in a nod to the area’s most famous resource.

The new-build property has 48,222 square feet of meeting space in 26 event rooms. The largest indoor space, the 5,425-square-foot Great Room, can host receptions for up to 600 people, and outside the 26,576 Palm Garden is designed to hold banquets for 1,000 and receptions for up to 2,000 guests. Meeting venues have cutting-edge equipment and natural lighting from floor-to-ceiling windows. Dining options include Angar, a contemporary Indian restaurant; Amici, serving authentic Italian dishes; and five other eateries including the brand’s signature W Lounge.

Amenities include a spa offering traditional Middle Eastern treatments, a 24/7 fitness center, and two pools.

For visitors who can’t get enough of fast cars, the hotel is less than a mile from Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, the Ferrari-themed amusement park. Other nearby attractions include the Warner Brothers Amusement Park, Yas Links golf course, and Yas Beach. Abu Dhabi International Airport is seven miles away.