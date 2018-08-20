New Hotel Opens at Universal Parks and Resorts Orlando

Universal’s Aventura Hotel, the sixth onsite hotel at Orlando’s Universal Studios Parks and Resorts, is now officially open. The new hotel offers 600 guest rooms, expanding Universal’s hotel rooms in the area to 6,200. The 17-story tower has floor-to-ceiling windows with views over the Volcano Bay water park and a light palette with white furniture creates a bright atmosphere. Each room in the sleek and modern property will feature a tablet for temperature and lighting control, ordering room service, or streaming Netflix movies to the TV and other entertainment options. Room size ranges from 314-square-foot standard rooms to 575-square-foot suites.

In the Urban Pantry food hall, chefs prepare international dishes made to order in front of guests. There are four other dining options on the property including Bar 17, a rooftop restaurant and lounge. The Aventura Hotel is located near the Cabana Bay Beach Resort and features a high-speed fiber-optic network in anticipation of future increased Wi-Fi usage.

Other amenities include a virtual reality gaming room, swimming pool, and fitness center.