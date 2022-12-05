Skip navigation
New Hotel Next to Salem, Ore., Convention Center

In the state capital, an hour south of Portland, a new-build property is positioned to improve the city’s convention package.

In the Oregon capital, adjacent to the Salem Convention Center, the new Holman Riverfront Park Hotel has topped out in advance of its January 2023 opening.

The 127-room hotel, part of Hilton’s Tapestry Collection, will have 3,262 square feet of meeting space spread over seven meeting rooms, the largest of which is 1,340 square feet. For larger events, the convention center next door has 31,584 square feet of meeting space, with its largest room measuring 11,440 square feet. Holman2.jpg

The property will have an on-site restaurant, Pacific Standard, as well as the fast-casual Cora Café, serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Other amenities include a fitness center, EV charging stations, and pet-friendly rooms.

While the convention center is to one side of the hotel, Riverfront City Park is on the other, with views of the Williamette River and home to the Salem Carousel and the Gerry Frank Amphitheater (below). New in 2021, the amphitheater features a covered stage, capacity for 3,000 people in front of the stage, plus a one-acre lawn and plaza behind that with power and water to support 14 vendor booths. The State Capitol, the 1,290-seat Elsinore Theatre, and Willamette University are within a mile of the hotel. Portland International Airport is 60 miles from Salem.

amphitheater.png

