New Hotel in Nation’s Oldest City Has Meeting Space on the Beach

The recently opened Embassy Suites by Hilton St. Augustine Beach Oceanfront Resort has been awarded a Four Diamond rating from AAA. The luxury property is situated between the St. Augustine Pier and Anastasia State Park, and is a 10-minute trolley ride to the historic center of America’s oldest city.

Many of the 175 suites have ocean views, while the property has six meeting rooms, two event lawns, and two terraces. The largest venue, the 5,202-square-foot Anastasia Ballroom, has an additional 3,150 square feet of prefunction space plus a 2,880-square-foot terrace. The oceanfront ballroom can accommodate up to 580 attendees for a presentation or 520 for a reception.

There are three restaurants: the farm-to-table Harvest & Reel; the poolside Castaway Cantina; and Rhum Bar, located in the lobby with an outdoor patio for cocktails and small plates. The property also has a Starbucks Café.

Other amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, zero-entry outdoor pool, and 500 feet of dedicated beach.