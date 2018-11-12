Menu
Hong Kong Ocean Park
Destination & Venue News

New Hotel Has Largest Pillarless Ballroom in Hong Kong

The Hong Kong Ocean Park Marriott Hotel is adjacent to a theme park and close to the convention center.

A new meeting hotel and resort has opened this month in Hong Kong. The Hong Kong Ocean Park Marriott Hotel has 471 rooms surrounding a central swimming lagoon. There is a total of 14,531 square feet of event space, including the largest pillarless ballroom in Hong Kong which can accommodate 1,200 attendees for a presentation and more than 900 guests for a banquet.

The property is situated on the southern coast of Hong Kong Island and features a full-service Harnn Heritage Spa, two guest rooms themed especially for children, and a 50-foot-tall cylindrical aquarium in the lobby.

As well as 24-hour room service the hotel has four restaurants, including a steakhouse and a modern Chinese bistro.

The property is located two and a half miles away from the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center and adjacent to the Ocean Park marine theme park.

Sustainability features include an energy-saving façade designed to keep the building cool in summer, a rainwater collection system, and vertical planting areas.

The hotel is 29 miles from Hong Kong International Airport.

 

 

