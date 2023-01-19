Skip navigation
Menu
Washington Marriot.png
Destination & Venue News

New Hotel in D.C.’s NoMa Neighborhood

A new Marriott brings 235 guest rooms to NoMa—north of Massachusetts Ave.—in Washington, D.C., between Union Market and Union Station.

Washington Marriott Capitol Hill debuted January 11, with 235 guest rooms and 13,000 square feet of meeting and event space.

The property is located about a half mile north of Union Station, part of the newly developed NoMa Center, which has 40,000 square feet of new retail and restaurant development. 

The largest event space is the 3,487-square-foot Burnham Ballroom, with a 15-foot ceiling. It can accommodate as many as 280 people and is divisible into three smaller spaces. Planners will find four other indoor meeting rooms ranging from 617 square feet to 1,008 square feet, plus the 4,580-square-foot Tiber Creek Terrace and a 2,617-square-foot rooftop terrace.

prefunction Wash Marriott.png

Prefunction space at the new Washington Marriott Capitol Hill

Society Commons is the property’s full-service restaurant, serving American fare for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Latin American cuisine is on the menu at Yara, the rooftop restaurant and bar.

Other amenities include a 13,000-square-foot indoor/outdoor fitness center, offering complimentary yoga and spin classes.

Washington Marriott Capitol Hill is one mile from the Walter E. Washington Convention Center and a six-mile drive to Ronald Reagan National Airport.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Screen Shot 2023-01-17 at 3.54.19 PM.png
Drury Plaza Opens as an Official Disney Property
Jan 17, 2023
© Maxime d'Angeac & Martin Darzacq for Orient Express, Accor - Yacht Evening.jpg
A Ringer for High-End Incentive Travel
Jan 13, 2023
jw-marriott-berlin-1-scaled.jpg
JW Marriott Reflags, Renovates Lux Berlin Hotel
Jan 11, 2023
Harwood Hotel_Final-4393.jpg
Luxury High-Rise Hotel Plans a Summer Opening in Dallas
Jan 10, 2023