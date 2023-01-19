New Hotel in D.C.’s NoMa Neighborhood

Washington Marriott Capitol Hill debuted January 11, with 235 guest rooms and 13,000 square feet of meeting and event space.

The property is located about a half mile north of Union Station, part of the newly developed NoMa Center, which has 40,000 square feet of new retail and restaurant development.

The largest event space is the 3,487-square-foot Burnham Ballroom, with a 15-foot ceiling. It can accommodate as many as 280 people and is divisible into three smaller spaces. Planners will find four other indoor meeting rooms ranging from 617 square feet to 1,008 square feet, plus the 4,580-square-foot Tiber Creek Terrace and a 2,617-square-foot rooftop terrace.

Prefunction space at the new Washington Marriott Capitol Hill

Society Commons is the property’s full-service restaurant, serving American fare for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Latin American cuisine is on the menu at Yara, the rooftop restaurant and bar.

Other amenities include a 13,000-square-foot indoor/outdoor fitness center, offering complimentary yoga and spin classes.

Washington Marriott Capitol Hill is one mile from the Walter E. Washington Convention Center and a six-mile drive to Ronald Reagan National Airport.