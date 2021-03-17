New Hotel Coming to the Heart of the Texas Medical Center

Meeting near Houston’s giant Texas Medical Center is a plus for medical and life sciences groups who want to draw top healthcare providers as expert speakers or as attendees. A new property going up across from TMC’s MD Anderson Mid Campus will welcome groups to 267 pet-friendly rooms and suites and 9,000 square feet of meeting space when it opens in April.

The new 16-floor Blossom Hotel Houston will have space for groups of up to 400 people in the 2,922-square-foot Luna Ballroom and its 1,500 square feet of prefunction space. Nine other meeting and private dining spaces include the 1,300-square-foot rooftop Zenith Pool Lounge and the 500-square-foot Stjerne Boardroom.

This is the first U.S. hotel for Hangzhou, China–based Blossom Holding Group, which has seven hotels around China, mostly in its home city. The Asian influence is seen in its signature restaurant Estrela, featuring Chinese cuisine and a sushi bar; a karaoke bar called Mizuki; a minimalist, “lunar-inspired” décor scheme; and multilanguage translation services that include Mandarin in addition to Spanish and German

Guest amenities will include digital newspapers (via the PressReader app), robes and slippers, rain showerheads, and a rooftop pool and fitness center with Peloton bikes.



Nearby to Rice University and the city’s Museum District, the Blossom Hotel Houston is 25 miles south of George Bush Intercontinental Airport and 13 miles northwest of William P. Hobby Airport.