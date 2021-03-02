New Hotel and Conference Center at UNC Charlotte

Academic and other conferences will have a new home at the University of North Carolina Charlotte when the UNC Charlotte Marriott Hotel & Conference Center opens at the end of this month.

The on-campus property will have 226 guest rooms and 20,113 square feet of event space. The largest of the 10 rooms in the hotel’s conference center will be the 7,200-square-foot Crown Room, able to accommodate up to 800 people for a reception. Outdoor space includes a 1,500-square-foot plaza that can be used for events.

The property will offer a fitnes s center; outdoor pool; M Club, a lounge exclusively for guests; and the Golden Owl Tavern, serving a menu of regional Southern classics.

The Charlotte Convention Center, with 280,000 square feet of exhibit space, is a 20-minute drive from the UNC campus. An alternative to driving: A 33-minute ride on the city’s light rail, which runs every 20 minutes between the convention center and a stop near the hotel. The convention center began an expansion in late 2019 that is adding 50,000 square feet of meeting space

The Charlotte Douglas International Airport is a 20-minute drive from the hotel.