Destination & Venue News

New Hilton Property Coming to Asheville, N.C.

The 188-unit Embassy Suites by Hilton will offer more than 7,000 square feet of indoor event space plus a rooftop reception area.

By the end of 2023, the Embassy Suites by Hilton Asheville Downtown will open its doors less than half a mile from the artsy town’s restaurant, entertainment, and gallery district.

EmbSuitesAsheville0923b.pngThe 188-unit property will feature 7,400 square feet of indoor meeting space, including a 4,400-square-foot ballroom (see image) that’s divisible by three, a 1,870-square-foot junior ballroom, and a 1,200-square-foot room that’s divisible by two. In addition, the 2,300-square-foot E’Terie Restaurant on the ground floor can be used by groups between meals.

As for outdoor space, the Soprana Rooftop Cucina (images below) has a 1,850-square-foot wrap-around terrace beyond its doors that can host receptions.

The hotel is four miles from the Biltmore Estate, the largest private home in America and a special-event venue for small groups. The Embassy Suites is 13 miles from Asheville Regional Airport, a 20-minute drive.

