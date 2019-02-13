New Hilton to Open in the Heart of the Capital

The new Hilton Washington D.C. Mall will debut in April during the National Cherry Blossom Festival. The Silver LEED-certified hotel has 367 guest rooms and suites as well as 23,000 square feet of meeting space. Located in L’Enfant Plaza and a 10-minute walk from the Smithsonian museums and memorials surrounding the National Mall, the property features a heated rooftop pool, the upscale L’Enfant Bar & Grill, two coffee shops, and sweeping views of the Potomac River, Capitol Dome, and other D.C. landmarks.

The hotel has two ballrooms: the 5,355-square-foot L’Enfant Ballroom on the ground floor, which has a 2,924-square-foot foyer, and the 4,240-square-foot Gallery Ballroom on the second floor. There are also five breakout rooms, a private dining room, and the sunlit Solarium room of about 2,000 square feet. The pool terrace has a bar and fire pit and can hold receptions for more than 500 attendees.

The Hilton Washington D.C. Mall is six miles from Washington National Airport and 30 miles from Washington Dulles International Airport. It is adjacent to the L’Enfant Plaza metro station, which serves five out of the District’s six metro stations.