MontageBigSky0221a1.png
Destination & Venue News

New Group Property Coming to Montana’s Yellowstone Region

Montage Big Sky will debut in November with nearly 13,000 square feet of meeting space.

Midway between Bozeman, Mont., and the West Gate of Yellowstone National Park—55 minutes from each—Big Sky is known as a luxury destination with four-season recreational opportunities. By late 2021, the area will have a new resort with 150 guest rooms and 12,870 square feet of meeting and event space delivering panoramic views.

MontageBigSky0221c.pngThe property will feature a 5,080-square-foot ballroom plus four other indoor spaces as well as a 20,000-square-foot lawn that can be tented. There's also an upscale three-meal restaurant; a lobby bar and lounge with oversized windows; a market; a pub and adjacent recreation area with bowling alley, two indoor pools, an outdoor pool, and fitness center; and the 11,000-square-foot Montage Spa.

MontageBigSky0221d.pngMontage Big Sky will be adjacent to the second-largest ski resort in America (at 5,800 acres, it’s slightly smaller than Park City Mountain Resort in Utah) and offer ski-in/ski-out access in winter plus mountain biking trails in the summer. Also nearby is the Spanish Peaks Mountain Club golf course, a Tom Weiskopf-designed layout that sits at 7,000 feet of elevation and provides ample views of the surrounding Spanish Peaks and Gallatin Range. Three rivers renowned for fly fishing run through Big Sky as well, and day trips to Yellowstone Park via coach are easily arranged.

Montage Big Sky will be the seventh Montage property in the U.S and Mexico. The others are located in Park City; Healdsburg, Calif.; Laguna Beach, Calif.; Palmetto Bluff, S.C.; Kapalua, Hawaii; and Los Cabos, Mexico.
MontageBigsky0221f.png
MontageBigSky0221e.png

