NapaFourSeasons1a.png
Destination & Venue News

New Four Seasons to Debut in Napa

Set in the center of wine country, the property aims for incentives and small meetings as the latest Four Seasons to open in the U.S.

With just 85 guest units ranging from 500-square-foot rooms to 960-square-foot suites, all of which feature a fireplace and private terrace, the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley is scheduled open in early November and appeal to small groups as well as full-buyout clients.

NapaFourSeasons4.pngLocated in the town of Calistoga in the food and wine capital of North America, the “farmhouse chic” property is surrounded by a hilly, 4.7-acre Cabernet Sauvignon vineyard and adjacent winery. Further, its proximity to hiking and biking trails in the Palisades Mountains as well as the natural hot springs that put Calistoga on the map in the 1860s allow for group-leisure options beyond those related to food and beverage.

NapaFourSeasons3.pngAs for event space, the property has the 2,600-square-foot Calistoga Ballroom; two breakouts measuring 800 and 600 square feet; two terraces measuring 3,000 and 950 square feet; a 1,500-square-foot lakeside lawn; and a 2,600-square foot Vineyards Barn that is designed for rustic yet elegant special events. There’s also an 800-square-foot demonstration room for private cooking lessons. When possible, Elusa Vineyard and Winery founder Thomas Rivers Brown can mingle with an in-house group and conduct hands-on winemaking or tasting sessions.

The Four Seasons Resort Napa Valley is about a two-hour drive from both San Francisco and Oakland International Airports.
NapaFourSeasons2.png

TAGS: Corporate Meetings & Events
