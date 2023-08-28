New Flag for a Nashville Boutique Hotel with Event Space

In May 2017, the 1900s-era Gray & Dudley building opened in downtown Nashville as the 21c Museum Hotel Nashville, an art-inspired Accor Hotels brand. On August 1, the property reflagged as The Bankers Alley Hotel Nashville, with a plan to retain the property’s galleries, which are used as event spaces.

The eight-story hotel, part of Tapestry Collection by Hilton, has 124 guest rooms, including rooftop terrace suites, with views of the Cumberland River and the city’s historic district.



The property’s 6,339 square feet of event space includes private dining spaces, galleries, and small meeting rooms. The largest meeting space is the 1,911-square-foot Main Gallery, which can host up to 250 people for a reception or 150 for a theater style. Receptions of up to 80 people can also be hosted in a terrace suite.



Located in the Bankers Alley mixed-use development and owned by RLJ Lodging Trust, the hotel has a fitness center, a spa, and the Gray & Dudley restaurant (left) serving southern cuisine. It’s about five blocks from the Tennessee State Capitol and three-quarters of a mile from Music City Center convention facility.



Nashville International Airport is nine miles from the hotel, about a 20-minute drive.