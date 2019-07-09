Menu
Destination & Venue News

New Events Center Open at Harrah’s Ak-Chin Casino

The Phoenix/Scottsdale-area facility has more than 28,000 square feet of meeting space and is part of the Caesars’ loyalty program.

The latest addition to Harrah’s Ak-Chin Casino in Maricopa, Ariz., is the Events Center, a new conference space. The 28,350-square-foot facility is adjacent to the 520-room Harrah’s Ak-Chin Hotel and Casino, less than 50 miles from downtown Phoenix and close to Scottsdale and Mesa.

The 18,024 square-foot Ak-Chin Ballroom can host up to 1,000 attendees for a banquet or presentation, and is divisible into six smaller spaces. There are two prefunction spaces of 3,250 and 2,480 square feet plus three flexible meeting rooms that can host up to 100 guests each, with access to two outdoor patios. Harrah’s Ak-Chin is part of Caesars Total Rewards program and the Caesars Meetings for Good corporate social responsibility program.

Guest rooms range from 400 to 900 square feet and offer smart TVs and desert views. Hotel amenities include seven dining options, an outdoor pool, a spa, the 320-acre Ak-Chin Southern Dunes championship golf course and MiniDunes short course, as well as the casino gaming floor and multi-tainment center featuring bowling and live music.

The Events Center and hotel are 40 minutes to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. 

