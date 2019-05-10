Menu
Destination & Venue News

New Event Venue to Open Overlooking the Chicago River

RPM restaurant brand to embrace the event business with a dedicated group facility.

A new event venue is opening in September at the intersection of North Clark St. and the Chicago River. RPM Events on the Water will have 6,000 square feet of group space, enough for 250 seated guests or 425 for a reception. The space will be divisible into three rooms, each with access to an outdoor terrace with views of the river.

RPM Events on the Water is part of a four-story development. The top two floors will be a split-level restaurant called RPM on the Water, also opening in September, with one level of private dining rooms and one level of main restaurant seating. Below that is RPM Events on the Water, and on the first floor is a casual riverfront restaurant called Pizzeria Portofino that opens in June. There are separate entrances for each of the venues.

RPM on the Water joins a family of restaurants: RPM Italian in Chicago and Washington, D.C., and RPM Steak in Chicago. RPM Events on the Water will showcase food from RPM on the Water, as well as menu items from RPM Steak and RPM Italian.

