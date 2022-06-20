New Event Center at Florida Keys Resort

A historic 27-acre resort that’s smack in the middle of the Florida Keys—80 miles to Miami, 80 miles to Key West—Cheeca Lodge & Spa announced recently that its new event center will be open by September, along with 43 newly constructed oceanfront suites.



The 12,000-square-foot event center that sits next to the resort’s main lodge comprises the Islamorada Ballroom, which will be the largest in the Upper Keys, plus prefunction space. The 10,000-square-foot ballroom features a ceiling height of 17.5 feet and accommodates up to 1,000 guests for receptions and 790 for banquet-style meals. Retractable walls allow the ballroom to become three breakout spaces. Surrounding the event center is a covered foyer with views of the Atlantic Ocean. The ballroom and foyer complement 4,500 square feet of indoor event space already available at the resort, plus 12,000 square feet of manicured lawn space.



Debuting with the event center are 43 luxury oceanfront suites, located in the resort’s northernmost building. Offering king and double queen accommodations, each suite will have more than 550 square feet space, floor-to-ceiling glass doors for ocean- and island-facing views, and a private lanai with open-air spa tub.



A cornerstone of Islamorada since 1946, Cheeca Lodge & Spa is set on a 27-acre private estate in the “Sportfishing Capital of the World.” It will soon have 257 guest rooms, suites, and bungalows, and a famous 525-foot wooden fishing pier. The resort offers watersport activities and excursions, tennis and sport courts, a Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course, a spa with seven treatment rooms, two family pools overlooking the Atlantic Ocean and one adults-only lap pool, poolside cabanas, two Tiki Bars, and three restaurants. They are: Atlantic’s Edge, which offers tropically inspired cuisine in a setting of relaxed elegance; Mia Cucina, a Neapolitan pizzeria serving artisanal pizzas, pastas, and salads; and Nikai Sushi Bar & Restaurant, offering Japanese-inspired cuisine.